Kylie Jenner welcomes New Year with a new avatar. She entered in 2020 with electrifying new hair colour. After experiencing an ice blue and blonde in 2019, the fashionista has now mixed up things a bit and revealed her new hair on social media.

On Saturday, the beauty mogul took to her official Instagram handle to share some of her pictures after getting this new look. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted a sunny yellow hair colour. The transformation is as dramatic as it could get and the mother of one is completely owning it.

The 22-year-old captioned her photos, “yummy,” with multiple yellow heart emojis.

Kylie’s die-hard fans were in agreement with her sisters who loved the new hair colour on Kylie. Sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, “I know! I know! You’re gorgeous! Even with yellow hair.” While Kylie’s best friend Anstasia aka Stassie wrote, “yummy is right.” The young billionaire’s short ice blue hair was one of our favourites last year. However, we are not so sure about Kylie’s waist-length yellow hair.’

Kylie, who is mum to daughter Stormi Webster, recently made headlines for her New Year’s bash where she was captured dancing to a hit Punjabi track “Mundeya Toh Bachke Rahi.”