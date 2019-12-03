Film promotions play a very important part in a film and for an actor. This is the high time when the celebs interact with their fans and media. Kriti Sanon is also on the same path. While the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Panipat, she never misses a chance to give a treat to her fans with her appearance.

Recently, the diva took her official Instagram handle to share her new look from the promotions of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She posted some stories on the social media platform in which the actress can be seen donning yet another ensemble by Rajesh Pratap Singh. She wore an asymmetrical white full-sleeve flared kurta with front zip detail and black graphical prints all over it.

Sanon teamed her kurta with a pair of flared palazzo pants in off-white featuring a broad golden border. The 29-year-old styled her look with brushed open beach wavy hair, filled-in brows, light smokey eyes, nude lips, chunky jhumkas, golden kolhapuris and a large red bindi, that caught everyone’s attention.

Kriti Sanon is one of the best-dressed actresses in Bollywood. However, her recent look from Panipat film promotions was a little disappointing one as the red bindi was too heavy for her face. It doesn’t seem to go well with the outfit.

The look seems to be quite similar to Rahul Mishra’s outfit that she wore a few days ago.

Let’s us know what do you guys think of her recent look.