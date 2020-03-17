Pastels are calmer than bright colours during summer. From lemon to light pista green, pastels have remained at the forefront of great summer colours and from their appeal, they are not going away anytime soon. Whether you are craving for a silky refresh with a peach shade or want to buy something subtle like pale pastel, the versatility of the shades is undeniably vast, with ideas of every moment and space. They transcend styles with their softness, tenderness and warmth. Also, they work great with a variety of colour palettes and give you a youthful and sophisticated look adding richness to your personality.

Here are some most loved pastel colours that have seeped into trendy apparels and big fashion brands.

Blush pink: The colour has a calming and soothing feel with a breathtaking appeal simultaneously. Cherish the joys of being a woman by picking lovely blush pink hued dresses and enhance your looks as you get ready for an event, office or anytime. Try a blush pink dress today and make heads turn with your appearance. It will refresh your glam quotient beautifully.

Faded blue: Chill in a super elegant faded blue and be the centre of attraction during hot summer. The subtleness in the colour makes it hard to resist. You can get that extra modish look as you pair this colour with white when you are in a mood to go outside during the hot weather.

Peach: This wonderful pastel shade will make you feel like a princess. The charming appeal in the colour is perfect for party dresses and casual wears too. The colour helps you work a minimal and it looks as beautiful as an elaborate look. It can be a great addition to your summer closet for its soft appeal. The colour looks absolutely ravishing. So start making your gorgeous selection of peach dresses to look your best and stylish on different occasions.

Light pistachio green: The colour is perfect for the summer season, no matter where you go. It will surely make you look gorgeous and cool whenever you wear it. The colour adds some glamour to your casual look as it sounds like a warm colour and it is more suitable for summer. Try pairing it with pink, cream and beige tones. This delicate colour can make a big impact on your overall look. Despite its milky-yellow-green hue, the colour is full of vitality and brightness. The dresses in this colour look both soothing and vivacious.

Light seafoam green: This colour is a combination of green, blue and white. It is a peaceful and fresh pastel hue which imparts calm and serenity to your summer looks. Discover how you can use this colour in your summer wardrobe. It has the ability to retain vibrancy and brightness that muted hints often lack. The dresses in this colour are known for their ability to soothe and calm the onlooker.

Lime yellow: Wear this citrus hue pairing with white for a cool and crisp contrast. The juicy colour is not only popular in summer foods and drinks but it is quite trendy in clothing and accessory too. The summer lime-yellow is everywhere. Just slip on a lemon green dress or something in lime yellow, you will look cool and optimistic. Denims partner perfectly well with this citrus colour.

Beige: You have got the option to flaunt your summer outfits in beige hue. The colour is subtle and sophisticated. From sand and tan to camel and crème, the whole spectrum of beige keeps your look fresh and modern. You can also mix several shades of beige within your outfit.

If you love pastels and feel like embracing them, it’s the perfect time for an updated pastel wardrobe, bringing freshness and calm to your clothing. They work beautifully both on formal as well as casual occasions. Undoubtedly, pastels deserve to occupy a good space in summer closets.

Fabulously soothing and amazingly timeless! They are perfect to envelop you in their presence. Play with textures flaunting these lovely hues.