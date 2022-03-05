Follow Us:
  1. Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Here are some gender neutral jewelry trend for 2022

Here are some gender neutral jewelry trend for 2022

Jewellery is an elegant expression of metal and gemstones. It’s inherently genderless. In the past, searching for the best unisex jewellery might have led you to a selection of plain, play-it-safe pieces, but that’s certainly not the case anymore.

SNS | New Delhi | March 5, 2022 4:08 pm

gender neutral jewelry

Jewellery is an elegant expression of metal and gemstones. It’s inherently genderless. In the past, searching for the best unisex jewellery might have led you to a selection of plain, play-it-safe pieces, but that’s certainly not the case anymore. There are many brands proving that gender-neutral pieces no longer have to be unadorned or lacking in personality.

If you’re looking for a few pieces to add to your collection, ahead you’ll discover some breathtaking gems in our roundup of the best unisex jewellery around.

Fused Triple Ridge Cuff Bracelet

A sleek design that fuses triple ridge detailing with high shine. Easily slip on this cuff bracelet for a bold solo look or pair it with a chunky chain to add impact to your everyday style.

For she, he and we, this is part of the gender-neutral collection. Jewellery is designed for everyone.

Fused Chunky Ridge Chain Necklace

This statement necklace features a unique chunky chain and triple ridge detailing on interlocking rectangular links. Customize your look with detachable clip-on pendants.

For she, he and we, this is part of the gender-neutral collection. Jewellery is designed for everyone.

Lucy Williams Ridge Cross Charm Hoop Earrings

These 90s-inspired mini hoops are strung with a textural vintage-look cross charm on a simple hinged hoop. Wear solo or add to multiple earrings.

For she, he and we, this is part of the gender-neutral collection. Jewellery is designed for everyone.

Men’s Rough Textured Wedding Ring 

Earthy and elegant Men’s rough gold wedding band in solid yellow gold. This ring is a hefty thick so this is for a man and woman who wants a rugged and heavy ring. The outside has a nice rough texture that isn’t too shiny and really shows off the natural colour of the gold.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Trendy eye makeup that you must try in 2022
Every man must have these shoes in his closet
Trending bridal lehenga color combination for 2022