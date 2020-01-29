Pearl jewellery is everyone’s first choice. They are dominating jewellery parts which keep ruling the board. Pearls change the jewellery trends season after season and never go out of style. They are ideal for any occasion and are a big hit among Bollywood celebs. From Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, everybody slays their pearl look like a pro.
Here are some of the celebs look who made pearls look stylish yet elegant.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone opted for a stunning emerald choker with strands of pearl rani haar which complemented her saree look.
View this post on Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The actress made a big statement during the movie Veere Di Wedding. The actress wore a customised pearl necklace by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas for her wedding in the movie. The single-strand neckpiece worn alone made quite a statement.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @rheakapoor with @get_repost ・・・ The modern bride. That tightrope between traditions and living in the moment. Kalindi makes the moment her own. On Kareena @abujanisandeepkhosla vintage lehenga paired with a customised blouse with custom Birdichand pearl necklace and haathphool
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
The actress made a case for minimalist jewellery with her red outfit. Sonam made a statement with a pair of pearl stud earrings, which gave us major vintage feels.
Kangana Ranaut
One actress who loves wearing pearls is Kangana. She was seen wearing a choker with matching earrings, accentuated with chunky pearls.
View this post on Instagram
Ace of S̶p̶a̶d̶e̶s̶ Sarees! #KanganaRanaut’s saree looks are to die for! Here, she is wearing this epic outfit from @raw_mango for #TheKapilSharmaShow for #Panga promotions. The episode will air this weekend. Stay Tuned! . . . . . . Outfit : @raw_mango Jewellery : @anmoljewellers Styling : @stylebyami @shnoy09 @tanyamehta27 Make up : @loveleen_makeupandhair Hair : @hairbyhaseena Picture credit : @ravindupatilphotography