Pearl jewellery is everyone’s first choice. They are dominating jewellery parts which keep ruling the board. Pearls change the jewellery trends season after season and never go out of style. They are ideal for any occasion and are a big hit among Bollywood celebs. From Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, everybody slays their pearl look like a pro.

Here are some of the celebs look who made pearls look stylish yet elegant.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone opted for a stunning emerald choker with strands of pearl rani haar which complemented her saree look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 1, 2019 at 11:48pm PST

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress made a big statement during the movie Veere Di Wedding. The actress wore a customised pearl necklace by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas for her wedding in the movie. The single-strand neckpiece worn alone made quite a statement.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The actress made a case for minimalist jewellery with her red outfit. Sonam made a statement with a pair of pearl stud earrings, which gave us major vintage feels.

Kangana Ranaut

One actress who loves wearing pearls is Kangana. She was seen wearing a choker with matching earrings, accentuated with chunky pearls.