Kangana Ranaut: “Shah Rukh and I are Bollywood’s last generation of stars

In a recent interaction with Times Now, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut opened up about her perception of stardom in the film industry and her decision to venture into politics. Addressing her recent box office setbacks, Kangana drew parallels with the career trajectory of fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan, emphasizing that even the biggest stars face periods of film failures.

Kangana candidly remarked, “No artist in the world has every film of theirs become a hit, Shah Rukh Khan’s films didn’t perform well for a decade, and then ‘Pathaan’ succeeded. Similarly, I faced a drought of hits for 7-8 years until ‘Queen’ revived my career. Successes like ‘Manikarnika’ followed, and ‘Emergency’ is anticipated to make an impact.”

Reflecting on the changing landscape of the entertainment industry, Ranaut acknowledged the growing prominence of OTT platforms, which provide actors with additional avenues to showcase their talent. She asserted, “We represent the last generation of traditional stars. With OTT, emerging actors are scarce. Our established status and demand have endured, thanks to our recognizability.”

Advertisement

Ranaut defended her foray into politics, expressing a desire to engage more meaningfully with societal issues beyond the realm of cinema. Her decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from her hometown, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on the BJP ticket underscores her commitment to public service.

On the acting front, Ranaut’s upcoming portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film ‘Emergency’ highlights her versatility as an artist. Despite her political aspirations, Ranaut remains dedicated to her craft, leveraging her platform to inhabit diverse roles that resonate with audiences.