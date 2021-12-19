Fashion tips for groom to elevate their wedding look

When we talk about fashion then we can see that the dynamics are changing every day. Just like brides these days grooms are too showing their keen interest in the wedding outfits. They too want to make a remarkable fashion statement and opt for vivid and jazzy prints. Finding the perfect outfit for the groom is an important thing and sometimes a difficult task too. A bride perfectly dressed, if portraits with the groom in a bland and ill-fitting suit then everything gets in vain.

While there are certainly men out there who care deeply about their style, but there are also plenty who have no idea where to start when selecting their ensemble.

Any wedding outfit is of course a personal choice. Still, we have gathered some tips for the gentlemen out there who will be groomed soon, to help them find their way:

1. For the White lovers :

We all love white, and who says it can’t be the color of choice for your wedding outfit? Break the stereotype that whites aren’t appropriate for weddings. Choose a spotless white chickankari kurta and add a colorful dupatta, a heavily embroidered shawl, or a pearl necklace to complete the look.

2. The Floral Way:

Floral designs, expressive pastel colors and draperies, and comfortably fitted styles are popular among men. On a bright sunny day, a floral printed jacket with a simple kurta combination can enhance your look and make you look graceful. Choose a soothing coral color with beige flower designs for a sophisticated look with a pop of brilliance.

3. Ditch the Mojri, Befriend Sneakers:

Brides aren’t the only ones who enjoy picking out their wedding shoes. Grooms are increasingly getting on board with the trend of selecting footwear that reflects their refined taste. Why stick to the norm when you can dress up your attire with a pair of oversize sneakers or eye-catching studded shoes? Instead of a basic Mojri, dress it up with a stylish pair of sneakers.

4. Blazer up:

Choose an attractive plain kurta and add a printed or embroidered blazer to dress it up. Experiment with different styles and show off your individuality. Choose a color scheme that includes thread work embroideries. The grooms and groomsmen will be given a stunning makeover that will make their big day even more memorable.

5. Comfortable and Casual Suits:

Comfortable clothes have become a wardrobe necessity for people all over the world, thanks to the rise of the loungewear trend. For their wedding functions, grooms are choosing more relaxed and casual styles. Linen pants, silk knits, suede shoes, lace-ups, and light trousers are the new casual wedding outfits to try.