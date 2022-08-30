Here are some fashion tips for college going girls

Fashion is an everyday evolving thing that changes with the seasons. Young boys and girls, especially college-going, are always more particular about their fashion statements and they keep on looking for new fashion tips for day-to-day life. So if you are also college-going and looking for some fashion tips to style your daily wear you are on the right page. Here are some of the tips from the designers that one could use for their enhancement. Read on to know more!

Fashion tips for college-going girls

Cutting short expensive clothing

In India, college students hardly earn their expenses while studying, if not in a crucial need. The rising cost of higher education is sometimes overburdening for parents. Wearing expensive clothes, accessories, and shoes from Brands must not be an option for college girls.

Rather they can choose some street style clothes available in abundance in any metropolitan city which will suit their budget. Girls can look ravishing in street-style outfits and can even look better than individuals who actually go extravagant with fashionable clothes and costly brands. Most branded clothes are expensive because of brand value.

So it depends on the choice and the patience of the individuals to search for stylish clothing and accessories even on a low budget.

Getting updated on trends

Keeping updates on fashion by following magazines or Pinterest can actually help in sorting things out easily. Fashion trends are always changing and if the girls pay attention to the changed elements in trends and incorporate them into their styles, they will stand out from the crowd.

Replicating looks from celebrities and influencers is not always necessary. They can create their own style statement by getting inspiration from the trends.

Transform old clothes

If the students, apart from studies, have an interest in DIY(Do It Yourself)and can easily transform their old clothes into new ones, then it will help them experiment with styles. T

hat’s how they can utilize the already existing resources and make something new out of them. Moreover, a hell lot of their money is saved.

Following YouTube videos and Instagram

Youtube channels and Instagram profiles of fashion influencers as well as celebrities are playing a significant role in influencing fashion trends. It’s quite popular among college-going girls to follow the fashion and clothing reels which actually help them sort out what to wear and what not to.

Girls who are not aware of fashion magazines and blogs can easily scroll through the profiles of influencers and get ideas on recreating their own styles.

Flaunt your body type, unhesitatingly

Youth generally follow fashion trends ignoring the fact that they should actually wear clothes that will flaunt their body type. There is no rule book for experimenting with fashion.

Staying confident while choosing what you like even if you think that particular outfit may not suit your body type is important. Gone are the days, when people behaved too consciously about body types. Staying confident and ecstatic will make things more fashionable for the girls.

Wear comfortable walking shoes

Unless you enjoy being miserable, this is mandatory. Platform shoes, particularly the trend of wearing outlandish styles, were popular fashion trends on the disco scene among men and women. Ladies, please don’t walk around campus in high-heeled pumps.

This isn’t the city – it’s a college campus, and you’re going to be constantly constant. You should try formal or simple shoes on weekdays. Save the cute heels for the weekend.

Handbags

The very first and the one trend that a college girl should consider following religiously is the handbag’s designs and styles. Handbags may do the magic the dressing sense does matter, because without the right dressing sense and right colors.

(With Inputs from Kanchankuntala Das, Fashion Designer & Chitra Singh, Fashion Designer)