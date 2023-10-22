Dussehra delights: With these traditional Indian recipes

Dussehra is a time to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. In order to commemorate this day, many people across the country prepare traditional meals and get together with family and friends to feast after a nine-day long fast. With its numerous rituals and pujas, Dussehra often leaves us with limited time to prepare elaborate meals. However, cooking authentic dishes doesn’t necessarily have to be a time-consuming affair. With the convenience of the modern home appliances, we can now enjoy faster cooking while preserving the rich flavours of our culinary traditions.

Get ready to tantalise your taste buds with these unique and creative Indian recipes that pay homage to our rich culinary heritage. Let’s embark on a delightful journey and indulge in the flavors that have been cherished for centuries.

Khaman Dhokla: Apopular Gujarati steamed snack made from fermented gram flour (besan).

Ingredients:

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1/4 cup semolina (sooji)

1/4 cup yogurt

1 tsp ginger-green chili paste

1 tsp Eno fruit salt

Salt to taste

Method:

Mix gram flour, semolina, yogurt, ginger-green chili paste, and salt.

Add water to make a smooth batter.

In a microwave-safe bowl, add the batter, and microwave for 2 minutes. The digital display in Voltas Beko microwave will help you keep an eye on the food while you are busy with the Pooja preparations.

Stir it and microwave it again for 10-15 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean.

Cut it into pieces.

For tempering, heat oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies.

Pour this over the dhokla pieces.

Vegetable Biryani: A fragrant and flavourful Indian rice dish cooked with mixed vegetables and aromatic spices.

Ingredients:

2 cups Basmati rice

Assorted vegetables (e.g., carrots, peas, beans, potatoes)

2 onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup yogurt

Biryani spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaves)

Ghee or oil

Method:

Rinse the Basmati rice in cold water and then soak it in water for 30 minutes, then drain it.

Take a microwave-safe casserole dish with a lid. Add a few tablespoons of ghee or oil to the dish and spread the sliced onions, assorted vegetables and biryani spices in the dish, cook it in your Voltas Beko microwave for 5-6 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes, until they turn golden brown.

Add the drained Basmati rice to the dish.Sauté the rice with the vegetables and spices for 2-3 minutes in the microwave.

Stir in the yogurt and mix well. Add water (the ratio is typically 1.5 cups of water for every cup of rice).

Season with salt according to your taste.Microwave the covered dish for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is fully cooked. Cooking times may vary, so check after 15 minutes.

Once the rice is done, let it sit for a few minutes. Garnish with fried onions and fresh herbs, such as cilantro and mint.

Wheat Rava Payasam: A warm and comforting South Indian dessert made with wheat rava and sweetened with jaggery and coconut milk.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup wheat rava

1 cup jaggery, grated or powdered

1 cup thick coconut milk

1/4 cup thin coconut milk

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

Ghee (clarified butter)

Cashews and raisins for garnish

Method:

In a microwave-safe bowl, dry roast the wheat rava for 2-3 minutes until it turns aromatic. Set aside.

In another microwave-safe bowl, combine the jaggery and 1/4 cup of water. Heat the mixture in the microwave for 1-2 minutes or until the jaggery dissolves. Stir to make a syrup.

Add the roasted wheat rava to the jaggery syrup and mix well.

Microwave the mixture for 2-3 minutes, stirring every minute, until the rava is cooked and the mixture thickens.

Add the thin coconut milk and microwave for 1-2 minutes.

Stir in the cardamom powder, a pinch of salt, and the thick coconut milk.

In a separate microwave-safe bowl, heat ghee and roast cashews and raisins until golden.

Add the roasted nuts to the payasam.

Microwave the entire mixture for 1-2 minutes until it’s heated through.

Serve hot or cold, as per your preference. Enjoy your Wheat RavaPayasam!

Rose Thandai: A refreshing Indian drink made with milk, nuts, and aromatic spices.

Ingredients:

1 liter full-fat milk

1/2 cup mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

1/4 cup poppy seeds

1/4 cup fennel seeds

1/4 cup rose syrup

Sugar to taste

Method:

Soak nuts, poppy seeds, and fennel seeds in water for a few hours, then blend into a smooth paste.

Mix the nut paste, rose syrup, and sugar into the milk.

Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving for a refreshing and healthy drink. The NeoFrost Dual Cooling technology in Voltas Beko refrigerators will ensure that your thandai is chilled at the optimum temperature retaining its flavour and freshness.

Serve cold with ice cubes and garnish with rose petals and more nuts.