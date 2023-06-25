Bollywood is in vacay mood!

When the temperature begins to soar, a summer vacation is just what the doctor ordered. It’s the ideal time for celebs to getaway and spend some time travelling. Here’s a list of their favourite spots:

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor spends summer in the celebrity favourite — London.

Rakul Preet Singh

Vitamin Sea for Rakul as she holidays in the Maldives, admitting she can’t stay away from the sun, sea, and beach.

Shruti Hassan

Shruti Hassan travels alone to Kodaikanal to create unforgettable experiences for herself – a solo trip inspiration.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is relaxing in Edinburgh, the mountainous capital of Scotland.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter takes in a whiff of the English weather.

Vaani Kapoor and Raashi Khanna

After visiting Paris and participating in Paris Fashion Week, Vaani Kapoor and Raashi Khanna travel to Amsterdam for the holidays.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is giving us beachwear goals while on vacation in the Maldives with her family.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu posted a collection of images from New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles on her Instagram page while holidaying in the States with her sister Shagun Pannu.