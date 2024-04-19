Heatwave: Summer vacation brought forward

With the sun beating down mercilessly, propelling mercury to touch 40 degrees Celsius in some of the districts in south Bengal, the state school education department, taking no chances, has brought forward the summer vacation from the date announced earlier.

In a revised schedule announced by the state education department through a notification on Thursday, it has decided that from 22 April, all state govt schools would remain closed till further orders of its reopening but kept schools in the Hills, especially at Darjeeling and Kalimpong, out of this revised schedule and said that those schools would maintain the schedule announced earlier.

In normal circumstances, summer vacation starts from 9 May and continues till 20 May but keeping the sizzling condition in mind, the government has decided to reschedule the holiday.

The department has also said that teachers and other teaching staff also be eligible to get leave sans any reasons attached.

But the notification also said that the teachers would have to take extra classes in schools once the schools reopen after the vacation so that the studies of the students don’t get hampered by the revised vacation.