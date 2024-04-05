Shanaya Kapoor enjoys sunset stroll with pet ‘Pabloooo’

Actress Shanaya Kapoor recently treated her fans to some delightful snapshots featuring her furry friend, Pabloooo. In the serene backdrop of a sunset, Shanaya and Pabloooo basked in the golden hour’s glow, capturing hearts with their charming companionship.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shanaya shared the endearing moments with her followers, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, “sunsets with my pabloooo” adorned with a loving heart emoticon.

The post quickly became a magnet for affectionate comments from fans, who flooded the comment section with words of adoration. Comments like “Awesome” and “Wonderful view” poured in, reflecting the warmth and admiration Shanaya and Pabloooo received from their admirers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

While Shanaya’s bond with Pabloooo stole the spotlight on social media, the young talent is gearing up for a grand entry into the world of cinema. Set to make her acting debut in the pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’, alongside veteran actor Mohanlal, Shanaya’s journey promises to transcend language barriers with releases planned in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi later in 2024.

Adding to the excitement, Dharma Productions recently announced ‘Bedhadak’, a project featuring Shanaya alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh. Shanaya shared her enthusiasm for the venture on Instagram, expressing gratitude for joining the Dharma Family and sharing her first look from the film directed by the talented Shashank Khaitan.

While details about ‘Bedhadak’ remain under wraps, Shanaya’s journey into the cinematic realm continues to captivate fans, who eagerly anticipate her forthcoming projects with bated breath.