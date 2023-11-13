Bengali Bhog Recipes Offered to Maa Kali During Kali Puja

As the nation has illuminated Diwali with grandeur, Eastern India, including West Bengal, Assam, and Orissa, ushers in the divine with Kali Puja or Dipanwita Kali Puja on the first new moon day of the Kartik month. In the heart of these festive celebrations lies an inseparable aspect of Bengali tradition—bhog. From ‘khichuri’ to ‘labra,’ ‘payesh’ to ‘mishti,’ generations have passed down these revered recipes, cooked and offered to Maa Kali during the midnight puja as part of the sacred rituals. For those planning to prepare a spread for Kali Puja, here are some cherished Bengali recipes that adorned the offerings to Maa Kali this year.

1. Khichuri:

A quintessential bhog recipe gracing every Bengali festival, this one-pot meal combines basmati or Gobindobhog rice, moong dal, select vegetables, potatoes, and an array of spices. A must-have during Kali Puja, it is first offered to the deity and then served to the worshippers as prasad.

2. Labra:

Khichuri finds its perfect companion in Labra, an essential combo for Kali Puja. This dish, crafted with seasonal vegetables, boasts minimal spice, grated coconut, and a hint of sugar to enhance the flavor.

3. Bhuna Khichuri:

A unique niramish (veg) dish, distinct from the regular bhog khichuri, it offers a delightful fusion of the finest ingredients. Unlike its moist counterpart, Bhuna Khichuri is dry and grainy, featuring Gobindobhog rice, moong dal, specific veggies like beans, carrots, tomatoes, and spices for a distinctive flavor.

4. Luchi:

Deep-fried puff bread, soft and perfect with Bengali curries and vegetable dishes. Made with all-purpose flour (maida), Luchi is an indispensable element in the Kali Puja bhog.

5. Niramish Kosha Aloo Dom (Slow-cooked Potato Curry):

A taste bud indulgence when paired with Luchi, this rich dish combines a medley of spices, small potatoes, yogurt, and cashew paste. Ideal for pairing with rice or khichuri as well.

6. Payesh (Kheer):

A timeless Bengali sweet dish gracing every puja bhog, Payesh is crafted from milk, Gobindobhog rice, and sugar. Simple yet decadent, it is a hassle-free preparation sure to delight the palate.