Amp up your mixologist game

We all have second thoughts about going outside during the scorching summer months. But it shouldn’t stop you from trying out the drink you’ve been eyeing.

Take this opportunity to upgrade your home bar and experiment with the imported spirits IANSlife has compiled to make your hot summer days rejuvenating.

Jose Cuervo Especial Silver – Mexico

Jose Cuervo Silver is a true silver tequila that is smooth to the touch. Jose Cuervo’s Blanco, the first commercially produced tequila, is the result of a two-pot still distillation. The liquid embodies the spirit of Jalisco’s lowlands as well as over 250 years of tradition and expertise. The Jose Cuervo recipe and manufacturing process have been passed down and upheld by a family of businesspeople, inventors, and risk-takers. It’s easy to see why Jose Cuervo is considered the most prestigious tequila family in history.

MRP: Rs 3,150/-

Viva El Ron De Cuba – Cuba

Viva El Ron is a Cuban rum celebrating culture, history, and revolution. Created during the Cuban Revolution, it symbolizes the resilience, passion, and enduring spirit of the Cuban people. The rum is a tribute to the Cuban people’s resilience and passion, with a unique silver Ron mix and a well-rounded texture. The Cuban style blend features fresh, soft, and smooth flavours, transporting you to a breath-taking ocean sunset. It pairs well with classic cocktails like Cuba Libre, Mojito, and Daiquiri, making it a versatile and well-rounded rum.

MRP: Rs 1,575/-

Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado – Mexico

As a brand, Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado captures the spirit of Mexican tequila culture with its distinct flavor and heritage. Crafted with expertise, it blends traditional craftsmanship and modern techniques to create a truly remarkable shot experience. Its reposado expression offers a smooth and balanced taste, with hints of oak and vanilla. Each sip reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and authenticity, making it a favorite choice for tequila enthusiasts seeking a reliable and enjoyable shot. Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado embraces its rich history while embracing the dynamic preferences of today’s tequila connoisseurs.

MRP: Rs 3,250/-

Bushmills Original – Ireland

The cornerstone of our Bushmills family, this smooth triple distilled whiskey has a strong malt characteristic. An approachable whisky with notes of vanilla and fresh fruits that has been aged in both bourbon and sherry barrels. There is no better whisky for creating a traditional, pre-Prohibition cocktail than Bushmills Original. You will almost immediately detect its rich, smooth, warming taste when mixing our pure single malt whisky with a lighter grain whisky, just as previous generations have done.

MRP: Rs. 2,650/-

Tenjaku Gin – Japan

Tenjaku gin is a premium Japanese gin crafted with meticulous attention to detail, showcasing Japan’s natural beauty through botanicals, and flavours like cherry blossoms, yuzu, and green tea. With a base of over 10 botanicals, it captures the scent of Japan with a fresh and sweet peach aroma, a zesty Japanese pepper Sansho flavor, cool refreshing yuzu, and pleasant tea astringency. This elegant bottle design makes it a delightful choice for discerning gin enthusiasts worldwide.

MRP: Rs 3,500/

Russian Standard Vodka – Russia

Russian Standard is more than a name it’s a promise to give vodka lovers around the world a new standard in vodka. Where once drinkers had to choose between pure vodka or vodka with good taste, now drinkers can have both. Made only in St. Petersburg, Russian Standard Original adheres faithfully to Dmitri Mendeleev’s 1894 principles for the creation of vodka. Created by combining state-of-the-art distillation techniques with time-honored traditions and crafted using the finest ingredients of winter wheat and water of glacial origin, Russian Standard Vodka is the benchmark for excellence in the homeland of vodka.

MRP: Rs. 1,899/-