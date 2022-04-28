Are you gearing up for company and want to make your living space a bit more inviting? When a home is warm and welcoming, you can feel it the instant you walk through the door. You’re put at ease as you’ve just exhaled a breath you didn’t even know you were holding. But what is it that makes a home inviting? If you want to feel more comfortable and cozy at home, these thoughtful touches can help which are enlisted by Architect & Interior Designer Paushika Gupta.

Here are 5 ideas to make your place more welcoming & positive

Simplistic furniture arrangement.

One enjoys a space when they find it easy to get around and locate themselves. Easy furniture layouts and spread-out spaces make one have a sense of place. It is important to create an easy freeway for a guest to be able to maneuver and find what they need.

For instance, having enough side tables for your guest to be able to use and not squeezing in oversize furniture makes it hard to push around and uncomfortable. A space should be easy, chic, and comfortable.

How many cushions are too many cushions?

Everyone wants to be comfortable and cozy. Cushions and throws are an added comfort-providing pill that multiplies the positivity quotient by ten. One should use plenty of pillows of soft material and vivid textures. Maybe explore organic cotton fabrics which are allergy and dust resistant and comfortable for all.



Artwork

Artwork is so important for every space, it instantly brightens up the space and completes the look. Going in for a neutral interior scheme, one can add color to the walls by introducing a painting, or an artifact – it will uplift the energy completely. Add plenty of focal points on the walls to draw attention to each space. The focus should keep shifting which in turn will become a conversation starter as well.



Warm entrance.

Entrances should set the tone right for anybody walking in. There is nothing better than a personally crafted entrance. The entry should be well-lit and clutter-free. One can add fresh flowers with some table lamps and artifacts, or add a huge mirror, which also works Vastu wise, since it reflects all the negativity and only brings around positive vibes.



It Feels fresh and floral.

Accessories the space with flowers and candles to set it apart and always make it look fresh. Freshness is attributed to being inviting and warm. There is nothing a fresh bouquet of lilies cannot change. One needs to set the mood using scented candles – the aura around the space instantly transforms when using candles. Plants, flowers, and candles just bring a lot of life to the space.