Home décor ideas to make the most of the festival season

Indian festive season is the best part of the year that is eagerly awaited by millions. There is a refreshed energy everywhere with markets and streets gleaming with light and luster. To dive into the spirit of celebration, re-do a bit on the household front, that is in-line with the latest fashion and trend.

Here are some home decoration and renovation ideas to boost the festive spirit and help you make the most of it:

Begin by clearing the clutter

One thing that comes along with the festive season is gifting. Since you would be involved in exchanging gifts with friends and relatives, it is very important to begin by clearing the clutter. Each household has some unused or non-required waste articles lying in a corner. This time of the year requires clearing of the corner and organizing your home. Make way for incoming gifts!

Next is lighting

Good lighting is the very essence of celebration and festivals. Make sure your house is well lit and has optimum lighting across spaces. Inspect all the bulbs and shades that are deployed and make sure they are working fine, while replacing the non-operational ones. It is a very good idea to purchase new chandeliers, light setups, lamp stands or decoration lights. The more your house shines, the happier you would feel.

Covers

Each household has a sofa set or cozy chairs in the living room. Change the cushion covers and get your hands on some colourful and designer covers. The new look on the cushions would add to the good vibe. Also ensure to replace worn-out cushions.

Drapes

Drapes do add a bit of magic to the overall look of your space. Replace the curtains and drapes at your place and you would feel like you are in a new room. There is a huge variety of curtain designs and styles in the market that would change the look of your home, completely.

Indoor plants

Indoor plants go a long way in enhancing the overall look and feel of your space. Get your favorite indoor plants from the market and place them around your house. Not only do they add a natural feel to the house’s look, they also help in purifying the air around the house. One thing to keep in mind is to take proper care of the plants and ensure they remain healthy.