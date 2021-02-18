Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today cleared the air on South Korean steel maker POSCO explaining that it was invited to Kadapa and not for Vizag steel plant as was being speculated.

Opposition TDP had been alleging that Reddy had known about POSCO’s plan to invest in Vizag steel plant but remained quiet about the plan till the Centre had dropped its 100 per cent disinvestment bomb for the steel plant and had even circulated a photograph of the chief minister meeting the company’s representative as evidence.

Today, the chief minister met the trade union leaders of the Vizag steel plant during a visit to the city and clarified that POSCO had been invited for the new steel plant at Kadapa.

Both former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his successor Reddy have laid foundation stones for the steel plant at Kadapa on two separate occasions after Centre failed to adhere to its promise of a new steel plant in the region following bifurcation.