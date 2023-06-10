BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday dubbed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government in Andhra Pradesh as the most corrupt one and claimed the state has been rendered “capital less” under the YSRCP administration.

Nadda was on a two-day long visit to Tirupati to mark the completion of the nine years of the Modi Government and addressed a public rally after offering prayers at Tirumala. This was the first public rally by a key BJP leader in Southern India after it lost Karnataka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address a similar rally tomorrow at Vizag.

Although the YSRCP has offered considerable support to the NDA government at the Centre, particularly on the floor of the Parliament, the two parties do not have an alliance. Nadda, while urging the people to vote for the BJP in AP, launched a tirade against the YSRCP government in the state.

“YSRCP is the most corrupt government we have seen. There is no end to scams – mining, sand, liquor, land, education and the economy has been converted into an alcoholic economy,” said Nadda at the end of his 40 minute long speech where he listed the Central government’s initiatives for the development of the state.

The BJP president lamented that Andhra Pradesh was still without a capital, particularly the loss of Amaravati which the YSRCP abandoned in favour of Visakhapatnam.

“It is a shame that Prime Minister Modi is always taking care of Amaravati. He came to lay the foundation stone of the capital and now you are without a capital. It is a capital less state,” the BJP president added.

He claimed that it is only the BJP which can ensure development and hence in future the lotus should blossom in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier Nadda claimed that Prime Minister Modi changed the political culture of the country from vote bank politics to report card politics where development was given precedence.

He pointed out that while other economies in the world were unstable the Indian economy was not only stable but surging ahead. While both foreign direct investment and exports have increased imports reduced under the NDA government. He also said before 2014 mobile phones were imported in large scales but now 97 per cent of mobiles are manufactured in India.