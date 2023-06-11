YSRCP government is steeped in corruption: Amit Shah

Slamming the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that the ruling party cadres have ooted the central funds meant for development and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was falsely taking credit for the welfare schemes funded by the Central government.

However, Shah did not make any comment about the possibility of a tie up among the Opposition parties as hoped by the TDP or the Jana Sena. He was in Vizag today to address a public rally, marking the nine years of the Modi Government.

In between listing out the achievements of the Modi Government, he launched a blistering attack on the state government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. At the very outset, he claimed that in the past nine years there has not been a single allegation of corruption against the Modi Government while the YSRCP government of five years was steeped in corruption.

“The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is claiming to be a farmer friendly government. Andhra Pradesh ranks third when it comes to farmer’s suicide. You should be ashamed of this Jaganji,” said Shah.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was using central funds to distribute incentives among farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. The same thing is done with the free rice for the poor that is sent by the Centre as the Chief Minister’s photograph is put on the rice bags.

He went on to add: “Under Jagan Mohan’s rule, Vizag has turned into a hub of antisocials. Land scam, sand scam, selling drugs, all these are being done by the people of the ruling party.”

He further said: “Where did the central funds go? It has been sacrificed in the corruption indulged in by the cadres of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.” The Union Home Minister expressed confidence that Narendra Modi will come back to office with 300 seats and Andhra Pradesh should contribute 20-25 seats to the BJP’s kitty.

The Left parties protested against Amit Shah’s visit alleging that the BJP has done nothing for Andhra Pradesh so far. They also blamed the party for the decision to privatize the Vizag Steel plant.