Youths’ suggestions to be incorporated in upcoming Budget: Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the experience and best suggestions given by the youths will be considered for incorporation in the upcoming annual budget of the state.

“Suggestions are being taken from every section of society for the budget. Such efforts are being made continuously by the state government so that the budget of this state brings prosperity to every citizen,” he said , while presiding over the pre-budget discussion at Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, on Monday.

He said that the state government thinks that the upcoming budget should meet the expectations and hopes of two crore 80 lakh people of Haryana and bring prosperity to the common people.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to promote programmes like Startup India to promote youth power. With such programmes, youths are moving forward in every field at a faster pace, he said.