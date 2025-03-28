Haryana adopts its State Song

Haryana officially adopted its state song on the concluding day of the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha on Friday. The proposal, presented by the committee formed for the selection of the state song, was passed unanimously through a voice vote in the House.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his gratitude to all the dignitaries who contributed to the creation of the song, describing it as one that inspires the spirit of the 2.80 crore people of Haryana.

Saini suggested that just as there are established rules and norms for the national anthem, similar guidelines should be set for the state song as well.

He said that the proposal for the state song was first introduced by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal, who presented it in the House, which was accepted by all members in the House.

The Chief Minister said that the song had previously been played in the Assembly during which members offered their suggestions. These suggestions were incorporated, and the revised version of the state song was presented again today.

The Chief Minister highlighted that although Haryana became a separate state in 1966, it did not have an official state song until now.

He said that a state song reflects the pride of a state, and this initiative was undertaken to create one for Haryana. He expressed special gratitude to those who contributed to the making of the song, including its composers, singers, and other contributors.

The Chief Minister further said that the state song symbolises Haryana’s rich history, culture, and contributions. He praised Haryana as a land of great cultural heritage, which has been central to India’s glorious history since the pre-Vedic era.

Haryana, he said, is still one of the leading states in India, with its hard-working farmers feeding the nation and its brave soldiers protecting the borders. He recalled how, upon Haryana’s formation in 1966, much of its land was a desert, but the determination of its people transformed it into a prosperous state.

He said that the state song will instill sensitivity, hard work, and loyalty to the land among the people of Haryana, beautifully capturing the state’s progress, development, and values.