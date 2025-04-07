Haryana CM extends Ram Navami greetings to Haryanvi diaspora in France

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of our culture, tradition and ‘Bharatiyata’. His life shows us the path of truth, religion, duty and dignity. He is our source of inspiration, as per an official statement issued here on Monday.

The chief minister interacted with the Haryanvi diaspora in Paris, France, through video conferencing on the occasion of Ram Navami. The programme was organized by the Department of Foreign Cooperation, Haryana Government.

While extending heartfelt wishes and congratulations to everyone on this auspicious festival, the Chief Minister said the whole country is resonating with the name of Lord Ram. There is a buzz of Shri Ram Janmotsav from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, he said.

He said that Ram Navami gives us an opportunity to remember the ideals and life values of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. We learn from Lord Ram that we should remain connected to our birthplace. His life teaches us how to follow the path of truth and duty by keeping patience even in difficult situations, he added.

The Chief Minister said he still remembers the visuals of January 22, 2024, when the whole country was celebrating Diwali at the time of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. It is the result of our virtuous deeds that we became witnesses of that moment.

The Chief Minister said the life of Lord Shri Ram teaches us that those who follow the path of truth may have to face many difficulties, but ultimately truth wins. The ideals of Shri Ram are guiding not only in our personal life, but also in society and nation building.

He said the mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ is also an effort to realize the ideals of Ramrajya. It is our good fortune that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the air service to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar on April 14.