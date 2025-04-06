Haryana CM reviews preparations for PM’s programme in Yamunanagar on April 14

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on April 14 to give a big gift to the people of the state. On this day, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the 800 MW capacity thermal unit in Yamunanagar, inaugurate the airport in Hisar, and lay the foundation stone of a new terminal. Through these development works, the Prime Minister will connect Viksit Haryana with Viksit Bharat.

Speaking to journalists after reviewing the preparations at the programme venue on Sunday, the Chief Minister said electricity is the biggest need of the present time. Be it railways or electric vehicles plying on roads, we are dependent on electricity for everything. He said that the 800 MW thermal unit for which the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone in Yamunanagar is being built by BHEL, and its construction will cost Rs 7,272 crore. The work on this unit will be completed by the end of 2028.

Responding to questions, the Chief Minister said he held a meeting with officials and reviewed all the preparations so that there were no issues at Yamunanagar and Hisar. Expressing satisfaction over the preparations for the programme, he said the people of Haryana are eager to give a grand welcome to Prime Minister Modi at both places.

The Chief Minister enquired about all the arrangements, including the pandal being set up at the venue, the VIP and media galleries, parking, drinking water, and toilets at the venue. He instructed officials to improve the parking arrangements and ensure that people coming from all over the state do not face any problems. He also directed that drinking water be made available both at the venue as well as at the parking areas.