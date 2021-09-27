Chinook helicopters, para hang glider displays and Suryakiran Aerobatic enthralled those who on Sunday witnessed the air show organised by the IAF at Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake. This is after 13 years that such an air show was organised in the valley.

The air display was specially tailored for the young audience who took a keen interest in watching the air power of the country. One of the biggest takeaways from the event was its outreach as of the nearly 10,000 persons who witnessed the event, 5000 were youngsters who took selfies with the aircraft flying at a low level.

With the event, coined as ‘Give Wings to Your Dreams’ Air Show, IAF hopes to enthuse and inspire the youth, whilst reiterating its commitment towards nation-building.

As part of ongoing celebrations commemorating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Air Force Station Srinagar conducted the air show. The event organised in collaboration with J&K Government was witnessed from the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, was the chief guest at this event. Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief HQ Western Air Command Air Marshal BR Krishna, was the senior-most IAF Officer and the Chief host.

The colourful show commenced with the paramotor and para hang glider displays, followed by the MiG 21 Bisons flying by in a triangular 3 Aircraft formation. IAF skydiving team Akashganga enthralled the audience jumping from a Mi 17 helicopter over the iconic Dal Lake. This was followed by the Su 30 MKI showcasing its manoeuvrability with a Low-Level Aerobatic Display.

The star attraction of the event was the ‘Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team’ or SKAT, also known as ‘Ambassadors of IAF’. The team has the distinction of being one amongst few nine aircraft formation teams in the world. Flying the highly versatile Hawks manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, SKAT set hearts racing with their synchronized aerial ballet in the sky. Manoeuvres by Chinook heavy-lift helicopter culminated the air show. The Symphony orchestra of IAF added glitter to the event.

A photo exhibition at the venue highlighted the history of IAF, while interactive quizzes were organized at the venue to promote awareness of career opportunities in IAF.

One of the biggest takeaways from the event was its outreach.