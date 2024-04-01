IAF to conduct trial of landing facility on South Kashmir’s highway

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to conduct a trial run of the 3.5 kms long emergency landing strip along the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Bijbehara in South Kashmir today.

Elaborate security and safety arrangements have been made by the authorities who have deployed mobile radars, CCTVs and other sophisticated equipment for the smooth trial.

Army, CAPFs and J&K Police personnel have been deployed in strength around the landing facility.

As a precautionary measure, the traffic police has banned movement of load carriers on the highway from 4 am on 1 April 7 am on 2 April.

Light motor vehicles have been diverted on the old highway between Alstop and Doonipora. Truckers have been advised not to undertake journeys on the highway during the restricted period.

The highway stretch has been cleared of vehicles etc and health and fire services have been deployed. The trial run is expected to take place in the night hours.

The construction of the facility began in 2020 at a cost of Rs 119 crore. Sukhoi fighters and Tejas Light Combat Aircrafts are likely to take part in the trial.