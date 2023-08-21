Youth activists ransack toll plaza on Jammu-Pathankot highway

Activists of a youth organisation on Monday ransacked the road toll plaza at Sarore on the Jammu-Pathankot highway protesting against the bad condition of the highway.

The activists of the Yuva Rajput Sabha marched towards the toll plaza in a large number and vandalized it.

The CRPF and the J&K Police were deployed in strength to restore order and reopen the highway that was blocked by the irate mob.

They were also demanding lifting of the plaza as several toll collection units have been set up in the Jammu division by the NHAI.

Deputy Commissioner, Samba district, Abhishek Sharma and senior police officers reached the spot and pacified the youth. They warned of action to be taken against those who damaged the toll plaza.

Truckers and motorists have been demanding suspension of toll collection at Sarore and Kathua as a vital bridge in-between has been damaged due to floods and traffic has been diverted from a lengthier route.

Moreover, the highway has not been repaired for a long time.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha had on Sunday said that he would take up the issue with the NHAI. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh had discussed the issue with Nitin Gadkari, minister for roads and highways.

The toll plaza has been in the eye of a storm ever since it was established a few years ago. Leaders of BJP, Congress, J&K Apni Party and other parties have been demanding its removal.