Indian Army conducts joint training with J&K Police to hone counter-terror operations

In a bid to enhance the capability of effective counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the J&K Police, is conducting a joint training programme at the White Knight Corps Battle School at Bhalra in the Doda district.

This initiative that commenced on 19 March aims to further the coordination and combined operational capabilities of both forces.

The training is focused on operational tactics, intelligence sharing, and counter-terrorism strategies, drawing on the Indian Army’s extensive experience in these fields, a defence spokesman said.

Advertisement

For over three decades, these two institutions have combated terrorism together. Notable joint operations such as the successful counter-terrorism strikes in Pulwama and the strategic containment in Sopore are testaments to their collaborative excellence. These operations have not only disrupted terror activities but also restored law and order, paving the way for peace and stability.

The current batch of trainees includes 62 Deputy Superintendents of Police and more than 1,000 Police Sub Inspectors, with a significant representation of women in both ranks.

This joint training marks a continued commitment to security and the well-being of the region’s residents. It is a stride towards a future where the alignment of the Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police plays a pivotal role in maintaining peace and safety.

The synergy achieved during training will pave the way to restore peace and normalcy in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This will also facilitate J&K Police in emerging as a more potent and well-trained force.

This integrated training programme is expected to solidify this partnership, leading to even more effective counter-terrorism operations, the spokesman added.