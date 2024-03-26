You are Shakti Swaroopa: PM to Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic talk with Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra on Tuesday after the BJP named her as a candidate from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

Mr Modi called her Shakti Swaroopa, a reflection of divine feminine power. Rekha Patra, one of the victims of the assault in Sandeshkhali, had given voice to the ordeal of women in the attack.

The alleged perpetrator of the attack, former Trinamul Congress leader Sheikh Sahajahan, is currently in jail.

The Prime Minister enquired about Rekha Patra’s campaign in Basirhat and support coming forth for the BJP.

Mr Modi said “You fought a big battle in Sandeshkhali, you are a Shakti Swaroopa. You sent such powerful people to jail. You have pulled off a very courageous act.”

Rekha replied,”I could do it because of the support from women. I will follow the path shown by them and will take everyone along.” The Prime Minister assured full support to the BJP candidate.

She thanked PM Modi for allowing her to contest and also detailed the ordeals faced by the women in Sandeshkhali.

“The situation in Sandeshkhali has been a matter of concern since 2011. If we were allowed to vote freely, then this situation would not have prevailed. I want to protect the honour of the people here. I had the support of the women in Sandeshkhali. That gave me the energy. I will continue my fight,” Rekha said.

She said: “Some TMC women were against my candidature. We have no enmity with them. We will fight for all. We will try and make sure that the honour is returned,” she said.

PM Modi called Patra ‘Shakti Swaroopa’ and asserted that the BJP has taken the right decision by fielding her in the general election.

There are very few people, who care for everyone, even those who have done them wrong, the Prime Minister said. “You have a very big heart. The country will take pride in you,” he said, adding that she has set a remarkable example for the women in the country.

Mr Modi conveyed his best wishes to Patra for the elections.

A resident of Sandeshkhali, Patra was named a candidate by the BJP on Sunday. It was she who first raised the voice for the women of Sandeshkhali and three suspects in the case, TMC MLA Sheikh Shahjahan, Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar, were arrested.

Earlier in January this year, the women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets to protest. Multiple women accused Shajahan and his aides of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion.

Elections in the 42 Lok Sabha Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Rekha Patra is yet to join the BJP formally. PM Modi himself called her to speak to her, throwing all his weight behind her. He had recently spoken on the significance of divine feminine power Shakti in the Indian ethos.

The BJP believes Rekha Patra brings hope to women in Bengal. Earlier, the BJP had put up a domestic servant as a candidate.