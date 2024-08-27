Yogi govt set to revamp Dept to boost UP tourism

To enhance the scope of the Tourism Department and elevate Uttar Pradesh’s tourism to new heights, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to overhaul the department.

As part of this reorganisation, a total of 100 new positions, including that of Director of Tourism, will be created. Additionally, certain existing posts will be upgraded, while some redundant positions will be eliminated.

The state Cabinet has already approved this proposal, and Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department, Mukesh Meshram, has instructed the Director General of Tourism to take the necessary actions to implement the proposed changes.

Mr Meshram on Tuesday outlined the planned organisational restructuring, which includes the creation of a Director of Tourism position. This post will be filled by a PCS or IAS officer of the Special Secretary level. Additionally, a new position for Director of Tourism (Eco Tourism) will be established, to be filled by an IFS officer of the Deputy Forest Conservator level. One post of Additional Director will also be filled through promotion, requiring a minimum of four years of service at the Joint Director level.

Mr Meshram further explained that 59 positions for District Tourism Officers will be appointed, with 50 per cent filled through direct recruitment and the remaining 50 per cent through promotions. Similarly, 38 posts for Additional District Tourism Officers will be filled via promotion. Apart from this, there are 120 such posts, which are to be increased to 203, while 36 redundant positions will be abolished.

Direct recruitment for the posts of District Tourism Officer will be conducted through the Uttar Pradesh PCS General Examination, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Similarly, the direct recruitment for Tourism Information Officer positions will be carried out through the General Examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission in Lucknow.

Service-related conditions will be determined in consultation with the Personnel Department and Finance Department, allowing Tourism Information Officers, Assistant Tourism Officers, and Tourism Officers to be promoted to higher positions based on their length of service.

The service manual for all newly created posts within the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department’s organisational structure will be developed with the approval of the advisory departments (Personnel and Finance Department). Should any discrepancies or errors arise during the reorganisation process, the Chief Minister will be authorised to make the necessary amendments.

In exploring the diverse potential of tourism development within the state, including areas such as medical tourism, religious and spiritual tourism, and wellness centers, a micro-targeted and phased approach will be employed to realise the tourism-related vision.

To advance medical tourism, religious and spiritual tourism, and wellness centres, the development of a visionary document and its implementation will be undertaken with the expertise of officers from various departments, including Medical Education, Religious Works Department, AYUSH, Urban Development, Public Works, Housing and Urban Planning, and Forests .

The Directorate of Tourism will also ensure the necessary budgetary provisions for the newly created posts.