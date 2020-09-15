Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to name the upcoming “Mughal Museum” in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj contending “how Mughals can be our heroes”.

He added that that the Maratha ruler’s name “will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem”. The decision was taken at a review meeting of development works of Agra division.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced to name the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He made it clear that his government always nurtured the nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of subservient mentality will be done away with,” a government spokesperson said, reported Indian Express.

The foundation of the Mughal museum was laid down in Agra in 2016 by the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The museum proposed to come up on about 6 acres of land near the eastern gate of Taj Mahal.

According to the reports, in the review meeting, the Chief Minister also took stock of projects worth over Rs 10 crore in Agra division, comprising Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Mathura districts.

In a separated development, the UP government has come up with a plan to set up a special force with powers similar to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), the Uttar Pradesh government said last night.

The force can search and arrest without a warrant, it added.

According to the government, the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) will be tasked to protect courts, airports, administrative buildings, metros, banks, among other government offices.