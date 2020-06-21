Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day by saying that Yoga is much more than just a way of keeping ones body healthy.

“Yoga is much more than just a way of keeping ones body healthy. It is a medium to maintain balance between body and mind, work and thoughts and also between human and nature,” Amit Shah said in a tweet.

The Union Home Minister further said that “Yoga is an unique gift of Indian culture to entire humanity. The world has adopted Yoga now, it received global acceptance due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.”

Concluding his greetings on this occasion, Amit Shah appealed to the people to make Yoga a part of their daily lives.

योग तन और मन, कार्य और विचार तथा मनुष्य और प्रकृति के बीच सामंजस्य स्थापित करने का एक माध्यम है। सम्पूर्ण मानवता को भारतीय संस्कृति के इस अनमोल उपहार को मोदी जी ने अपने प्रयासों से वैश्विक स्वीकृति प्रदान करवायी जिससे आज पूरे विश्व ने योग को अपनाया है। योग दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on 6th International Yoga Day gave the message of solidarity and universal brotherhood.

He also stressed on developing immunity through Yoga by strengthening our respiratory system which is the most vulnerable part in the fight against global pandemic novel coronavirus.

In his address, PM congratulated the nation and said this International Yoga Day is a day of solidarity and the day gives the message of universal brotherhood.