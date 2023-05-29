Yadav presents offer-letters and e-labor cards to workers

A mega job fair-cum-Shramik Chaupal was organized by the Ministry of Labour and Employment at Bhopal from 27th to 29th May, in association with the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment and Department of Labour, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

On this occasion State Chief Minister Shivaraj Chauhan and Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav distributed the offer of appointment to the selected candidates.

The job-seekers and employers registered on the National Career Service (NCS) portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) participated in the event.

A total of 107 employers participated in the job-fair including MRF Tyres, L&T Finance, HDB Finance, LIC, Bajaj Capital, Cosmos, Suzuki Motors, Times Pro, Princeston college, Katariya Group etc.

The employers association such as Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Indian Staffing Federation also supported the event.

The employers offered different job roles such as Assistant Professors, Training and Placement Officer, Electrical Engineer, Web Developer, IT expert, Bio-Medical expert, Fitter, Turner, CNC mechanic, etc.

More than 3300 job-seekers participated in the job fair out of which, more than 630 job-seekers were selected on the spot by the employers. Further, more than 1000 job-seekers were shortlisted for further interview/recruitment by the employers.

The Shramik Chaupal was also organized along with Mega Job fair to sensitize workers, particularly those in unorganized sector, about Social Security/Welfare Schemes and to motivate and facilitate the workers to register under different schemes of Central and State Governments.

In this connection, stalls of eShram, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM), Employers Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCW), Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC), Department of Labour(Sambal) were set up at the programme venue on the three days to facilitate registration, awareness and grievance redressal of the workers.

Around 2000 workers participated in the programme and registered with various welfare schemes of the Government. During the Shramik Chaupal, around 200 workers also received health check-ups through ESIS.