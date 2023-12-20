Investigation ordered into ex-minister Vijay Shah’s party in the tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh

Investigations have been ordered by the authorities into allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and former minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Shah regarding his party activities in the Satpura Tiger Reserve’s central region in the Narmadapuram district.

Aseem Srivastava, the principal chief conservator of forests and wildlife, ordered the investigation after activist Ajay Dubey complained about the party and claimed Shah was also fed at the reserve.

The forest guards are allegedly seen setting up chairs and cooking chicken on an earthen stove in the videos that Shah allegedly took. Shah is heard saying that it was the greatest picnic as well.

According to Dubey’s complaint, Shah was driven in a private vehicle by forest department officials and staff to the Rorighat Siddh Baba Hill, where they built a fire to cook meals. “In the videos, forest guards serving him are seen lifting chairs…It is expressly prohibited by rules to start a fire or host a party in the reserve area.

Dubey stated Shah and his companions visited a tiger in a prohibited area, and it was gravely negligent for forest department vehicles to be parked close to the large animal. “…international poachers have been active, and forest officials have broken the Wildlife Protection Act and other laws. This illegal activity deserves severe punishment.” There have also been instances of tiger hunting in the Satpura Tiger Reserve.

Dubey stressed the need for action while stating that tiger poaching was widespread in Madhya Pradesh.

Until he received the investigation report, Shrivastava declined to comment. It was impossible to get in touch with Shah for comments, despite several attempts.