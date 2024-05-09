Workshop on ‘Santati Srijanam Garbh Sanskar’ held at Patanjali University

Patanjali Ayurved College and Hospital, Patanjali Research, and Patanjali University in a collaborative effort held a one day national workshop on ‘Santati Srijnam Garbh Sanskar’.

During the workshop, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna and distinguished guest Dr. (Prof.) Kalpana Sharma were conferred upon ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for their notable contributions in the field of Ayurveda.

Speaking during the workshop, Ramdev stated that India, the land of illustrious maternal ideals, thrives with enriched mothers such as Jijabai, Putlibai, Madalsa, Sita, who sculpted cultured offspring.

“Today, India needs such lineages. A mother, even in adverse circumstances, creates cultured citizens through her tireless efforts,”

Addressing the workshop, Acharya Balkrishna highlighted the glory of motherhood, citing the description of sixteen sacraments in the Vedas and scriptures, wherein three sacraments – Garbhadhan, Pumsavan, and Seemantonayan precede birth.

Their amalgamation is done by the parents with the protective sentiment towards the womb of the future child. A mother can give birth to a healthy child only if she herself is healthy, he said.

To protect her future child from malnutrition, it is essential for the expecting mother to focus on balanced diet, yoga, meditation, and contemplation, Balakrishna added

As a keynote speaker, Dr. (Prof.) Kalpana Sharma stated that the primary objective of Ayurveda is to maintain health, prevent illness, and treat it.

“Ayurveda is the elixir that provides spiritual perspective and supernatural power to life. Men and women contribute to the creation of civilization based on the facts of seed-male and seed-female. Ayurvedic principles, based on scientific perspective, are founded on immense possibilities. A comprehensive view of ancient knowledge and modern science enhances holistic living,” she said.