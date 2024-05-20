Mumbai Elections: Celebrities lead the way to polling booths

In Mumbai, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections brought out a dazzling array of celebrities to the polling booths. Among them, Bollywood’s beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, made a notable appearance. Radiating happiness, the soon-to-be parents were seen twinning in white, spreading joy and setting an example of civic duty.

Deepika, with her pregnancy glow, looked radiant in an oversized white shirt paired with light blue denim, her baby bump subtly visible. Ranveer, matching her in a white ensemble, stood by her side as they made their way to the polling booth amidst cheers and flashing cameras. Their presence was a heartwarming reminder of the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Actor and politician Suresh Oberoi also cast his vote in Mumbai. Addressing the media, Oberoi expressed confidence that the scorching heat would not deter Mumbaikars from voting. “People will surely come out and exercise their right to vote,” he urged, encouraging everyone to participate despite the challenging weather.

Sanjay Dutt and his sister Priya Dutt, children of the late politician and veteran actor Sunil Dutt, were also spotted at the polls. Sanjay, after casting his vote, proudly displayed his inked finger for the photographers and made a heartfelt appeal to the public. “I urge everyone to come out and cast their votes,” he said. Notably, Sanjay had recently clarified on social media that he would not be contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, putting to rest any circulating rumors.

The Shetty family was another highlight of the day. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty, participated in the electoral process. The trio posed for the cameras, showing off their inked fingers, symbolizing their active engagement in the democratic exercise.

Mumbai’s electoral excitement didn’t stop there. Veteran actor Dharmendra, along with other big names like Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, also turned up to vote.

This phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai covered six key constituencies: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. The electoral activity extended beyond Mumbai, involving several other constituencies in Maharashtra, including Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, stands as the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies, following Uttar Pradesh. This extensive electoral exercise, conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, is a significant event in the nation’s democratic calendar. The final results are eagerly anticipated on June 4.

Despite the star-studded turnout, voter participation in Mumbai faced challenges. By 1 pm, the city had seen a disappointingly low turnout of under 30 percent. Mumbai North recorded a 26.78 percent turnout, while Mumbai North Central saw a slightly better 28.05 percent. Other areas like Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central hovered around similar figures, reflecting the city’s struggle to mobilize voters.