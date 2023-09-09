Worked to spread fundamental vision of Constitution: Raj governor

On the completion of four years of his tenure as Rajasthan governor, Kalraj Mishra said while holding the post he dedicated himself to the constitutional culture.

“Being a constitutional post, the position of a governor has its own dignity and while holding the post I have worked to spread the fundamental vision of the Indian Constitution as much as possible,” the governor told a press conference during an event at Raj Bhawan here.

He said many innovations have been made in these four years to embody the constitutional values.

On his priorities during the four years of his tenure and his plans for the coming year, he said he made resolve to effectively create an indelible image of the historical journey of the making and implementation of the Constitution in the minds of the people has been fulfilled this year in the form of the construction of the country’s first Constitution Park at the Raj Bhavan.

He said the basic facts related to the cultural and historical journey related to the Constitution have been preserved in the Constitution Park. The original copy of the Constitution and the works of the renowned artist Nandlal Bose of Shanti Niketan and his associates have also been brought to life here, he added.

Mishra further said that there was talk of the Constitution but there was still not much information about its Preamble and Fundamental Duties. In such a situation, reading of the Preamble and Fundamental Duties of the Constitution was started at his level before all public programmes so that public faith in the Constitution could be further strengthened. In the same sequence, before the address in the Rajasthan Assembly, the members of the House were also associated with this initiative”

He suggested that the new generation of youths should be alert about constitutional rights as well as discharge of duties, and construction of Constitution gardens was started in universities.