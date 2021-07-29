Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday said that he won’t discuss cabinet expansion with leaders in New Delhi in the first meeting.

“I have sought appointments with central leaders and if it comes through I will leave for New Delhi on Friday,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah wished me yesterday. I will meet them along with party president JP Nadda and other top leaders to convey my regards,” he stated.

He maintained that the pulls and pressures during the formation of the cabinet are normal and the party will take right decisions.

Sources explained that the high command will take some time before giving green signal to cabinet expansion as it is being planned to let go of senior leaders who had held major portfolios.

Chief Minister Bommai is scheduled to visit the flood-affected regions of Karwar district on Thursday. He will reach Hubli from Bengaluru and from there he will visit the flood ravaged district.

“Rain has caused much destruction in Uttara Kannada (Karwar) district. Three persons have been killed due to floods. After the visit, I will hold a meeting with officers and discuss the relief measures,” he explained.