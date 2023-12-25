‘Will leave no stone unturned in development’: MP CM Mohan Yadav after Cabinet expansion

After the Cabinet expansion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the double engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership will leave no stone unturned in the development of the state.

“I hope that the double engine government under the leadership of PM Modi will do all the development work… We will not leave any stone unturned in the matter of development. Will not compromise,” he said.

In a highly-anticipated Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion, 28 BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vishwas Sarang and Prahlad Patel, took oath as ministers in the Mohan Yadav government on Monday.

Eighteen leaders, including Praduman Singh Tomar, Tulsi Silavat, Edal Singh Kasana, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Vijay Shah, Rakesh Singh, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Karan Singh Verma, Sampatiya Uikey, Uday Pratap Singh, Nirmala Bhuria, Vishwas Sarang, Govind Singh Rajput, Inder Singh Parmar, Nagar Singh Chauhan, Chaitanya Kashyap and Rakesh Shukla took oath as cabinet ministers.

After taking oath as a minister, Prahlad Patel thanked the central and state leadership for giving him the Opportunity to work for the state.

“On the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have got the opportunity to work for my state. I would like to thank the central and the state leadership for it…,” he said.

Besides 18 Cabinet ministers, six leaders were inducted as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) namely Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lekhan Patel and Narayan Pawar.

Four leaders – Radha Singh, Dilip Ahirwar, Pratima Bagri, and Narendra Shivaji Patel – took oath as state Ministers.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to them.

On December 13, BJP MLA from Ujjain South, Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, putting an end to the era of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as his two deputies.

The BJP swept the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, winning 163 of the 230 seats.