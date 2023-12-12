Himachal CM expands Cabinet, inducts 2 more ministers

Two more ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma were inducted in the cabinet of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu during the cabinet expansion here on Tuesday.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers Rajesh Dharmani from the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency and Yadvinder Goma from the Jaisinghpur Assembly segment at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday evening.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Principal Adviser (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, chairman of various commissions, MLAs, senior Civil and Police officers, family members of newly inducted ministers, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Rajesh Dharmani (51) was elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the third time in December 2022 from the Ghumarwin Assembly constituency in Bilaspur district. He completed his BTech (Civil) from NIT Hamirpur and MBA from IGNOU.

Dharmani has held several important posts in the Congress Party. He remained Secretary, HPCC, Vice President, General Secretary, State Youth Congress, President, DCC, Secretary AICC and General Secretary and Convener Technical Cell of NSUI.

He was a Member of the Estimates and Human Development Committees from 2007-2012 and Chief Parliamentary Secretary from 2013 to May, 2017. He was also nominated as the Chairman of the Human Development Committee and Member of the Public Accounts and e-Governance-cum-General Purposes Committees.

Besides being an agriculturalist, he is also dedicated to social service and helps poor students in pursuing higher education. He has also promoted Sericulture in a big way.

Yadvinder Goma (36) is a two-time MLA from the Jaisinghpur Assembly constituency in the Kangra district. He is the son of Milkhi Ram Goma (former Member, HP Vidhan Sabha). Goma did his BTech in Mechanical Engineering and MBA from IEET Baddi.

He worked as the President of the Jaisinghpur unit of the Youth Congress from 2010 to 2015. Besides, he served as the General Secretary of the State Rajeev Gandhi Panchayati Raj organization from 2011 to 2014 and President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress SC Cell from 2019-2021.

Goma was elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the first time in 2012. He was re-elected again in December 2022. He was nominated as the Chairman of the Subordinate Legislation Committee of the Vidhan Sabha and Member of the Welfare and Rules Committees.