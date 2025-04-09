WCD Minister to visit Arunachal Pradesh, review implementation of govt schemes

As part of the ongoing 7th edition of Poshan Pakhwara, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi is undertaking a four-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, beginning Thursday.

An official from the WCD ministry stated that the minister will be visiting Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri districts, where she will participate in activities related to Poshan Pakhwara.

The visit will focus on a range of field visits and review meetings aimed at enhancing the implementation of the Centre’s schemes. In addition to attending the Poshan Pakhwara programs, the Minister will visit schools, Anganwadi centers, Hospitals, cooperatives, and Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the region to interact with beneficiaries and assess the impact of Government schemes, the official stated.

The Minister will also conduct review meetings with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and district officers to discuss the progress of various schemes of the Government of India, including the flagship initiatives under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The review sessions will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of ongoing programs and identifying areas where further improvements are needed to ensure the welfare of women, children, and vulnerable sections of society.