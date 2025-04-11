Body of woman found in drain, husband, help held for murder

A 47-year-old resident of Chhawla in South West Delhi, along with a domestic help, was arrested for the murder his wife whose body was found in a drain, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh said they were informed about the unidentified female body wrapped in a blanket tied to a stone lying in a drain near Nirmal Dham.

Acting on the information, a team of cops was rushed to the crime scene to inquire about the unidentified body.

During the course of investigation, the nose pin worn by the deceased served as an important piece of evidence instrumental in the identification of the victim, as the hallmark of it got magnified, and its manufacturer was contacted, which led the cops to acquire essential details.

The deceased was identified as Seema, 47, a resident of Sector 10, Dwarka.

Upon conducting the probe further, the police team arrested the suspect, Shiv Shankar, a servant at the deceased’s house, who later disclosed that he, along with Anil Kumar, the husband of the deceased, murdered her on March 11 at their residence.

Subsequently, they confessed to have committed the crime before wrapping the body of the deceased with a bed sheet, tying it with a cable wire and later dumping it in the Sahibi River near Nirmal Dham to escape being suspected.

In the meantime, accused Anil Kumar (husband of Seema), who has been absconding since the murder of his wife, was also apprehended and detained in this case, the DCP mentioned.

Further inquiry into the case revealed that due to familial and monetary discord between the husband and wife they shared a disturbed relationship, leading the man to take to this extreme step of eliminating her.

The deceased was survived by two children.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, and an investigation into the matter further is underway, the DCP stated.