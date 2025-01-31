Woman attempts suicide after ED raids

Following raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the ‘Jaishree Foods’ company of Bhopal, which unearthed alleged disproportionate assets said to be around Rs 66 crore, the wife of the company’s owner consumed some poisonous substance in a bid to commit suicide and has been admitted to a private hospital here in a serious condition.

According to the police, Payal Modi (31) consumed some poisonous substance at her house located in the posh Arera Colony here. She was rushed to the private Bansal Hospital and admitted in a serious condition. She is the Director of ‘Jaisjree Foods’, which is owned by her husband Kishan Modi.

Advertisement

The ED sleuths had conducted raids on Wednesday and Thursday at various premises of the company, including houses and factory, located in Bhopal, Sehore and Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

According to Chuna Bhatti police station Inspector Bhupinder Kaur Sandhu, it is not yet clear why Payal tried to commit suicide. The police official said that police are waiting for her condition to get better to record her statement while further investigations are on.

According to sources, Payal has written a suicide note in which she has allegedly named two brothers, Chandra Prakash Pandey and Ved Prakash Pandey, as responsible for her extreme step. The brothers are said to be closely associated with Union Minister Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Sources said that in the purported suicide note, Payal has written, “Chandraprakash Pandey and his brother Vedprakash Pandey of LJP had committed theft in our company. A case was also registered regarding this, but the duo escaped using their political influence. As a result, EOW, FSSAI, CGST, and now ED are taking action against our company. My husband, Kishan Modi, has also received death threats several times. The constant harassment has left me with no choice but to kill myself.”

Sources further added that she has also mentioned the names of three more persons including Bhagwan Singh Mewada, Hitesh Panjabi and Sunil Tripathi in her suicide note.

The state Lokayukta also has an ongoing investigation against the company’s owner, director and some other employees in connection with a case of fraud, forgery and other sections registered by the Lokayukta in 2024.