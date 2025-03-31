Palestinian banners displayed during Eid in Bhopal

Even as the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Madhya Pradesh were carried out peacefully and amicably on Monday, a political controversy erupted in Bhopal after certain people displayed banners in support of Palestine, while some Muslims wore black armbands in protest of the Union Government’s proposed Waqf law amendment.

In the morning, thousands from the Muslim community gathered at the Eidgah grounds in Bhopal to offer namaz (prayers).

However, during the gathering, some people waved Palestinian flags, displayed banners supporting Palestine and raised pro-Palestine slogans, while some others wore black armbands.

The acts drew sharp criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Cabinet minister for Sports, Vishwas Sarang termed the acts objectionable and offensive.

Sarang strongly condemned the act, warning that such demonstrations would not be tolerated in the state. He said that this kind of activity reflects the mindset of those who always attempt to create unrest in society, and such acts are being done deliberately.

Sarang questioned the relevance of Palestinian flags or banners during Eid. He averred that this is clearly an attempt to provoke unrest in society, and such behaviour should not be allowed.

Even on Friday, during the last Juma Namaz before Eid festival in the holy month of Ramadan, several senior Muslim Clerics and members of the community across Madhya Pradesh had worn black armbands in protest of the Union government’s move to amend the Waqf law.

In Bhopal, Shahar Qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadvi Sahab and Shahar Mufti Maulana Mufti Abdul Kalam Sahab had offered namaz sporting black armbands.

At other places like Vidisha, Raisen and some other cities too, many members of the Muslim community wore black armbands to protest the Centre’s Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

The protest was in response to a call made by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) a day earlier.

The protesters claimed that the amendment would ensure that the Muslim community loses its control over mosques, dargahs, madrasas, graveyards, and many other institutions.