Delhi horror: Taxi driver strangles woman; dumps body in canal

A taxi driver and his accomplice were arrested for strangling a woman to death and dumping her body in a canal in Badusarai village of South West Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

The victim was known to both the accused.

The accused disclosed that he along with his friend had killed the girl, who was in touch with him for the last 5-6 years and now had started talking to another boy of the same locality, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

The cops received information on Monday regarding a body lying in Najafgarh drain near Badusarai village and local team reached the spot and found the body lying half submerged in the drain, Singh said, adding that it was pulled out from the drain. The victim’s hands and legs were tied with the help of a plastic rope, and a stone was also tied with the body, the DCP elaborated.

To identify the deceased, it was found that a complaint of kidnapping of a woman, who was a resident of Sundar Nagari was lodged at Seemapuri police station on March 13, Singh added.

During investigation, it was transpired that the kidnapped woman was in touch with two 26-year-old men, both residents of the same locality.

Subsequently, one of the suspects was traced who initially tried to mislead the investigators, but on sustained interrogation, admitted murdering her by strangulation after a heated argument ensued on the ill-fated day.

Moreover, a case of murder was registered at Police Station Chawla and the body was sent to a mortuary at Rao Tula Ram Hospital at Jaffarpur Kalan.

The accused disclosed that he was not happy with the victim talking to another man. So, on the fateful day, he took her in the cab and strangled her near Nand Nagri along with a friend. They kept the body in the cab and after tying her hands and legs, dumped her body at Sahibi River in between Badusarai and Jhatikra pickets.