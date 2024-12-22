Willing to help support earnest efforts for peace in Gaza, Ukraine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his willingness to help support earnest efforts that could lead to early restoration of peace, particularly in Gaza and Ukraine.

Stating that solutions to the regional and global conflicts cannot be found on the battlefield, he emphasised the importance of sincere and practical engagement between stakeholders for bridging differences and achieving negotiated settlements.

Advertisement

On the humanitarian side, PM Modi said India has sent 70 tons of humanitarian assistance, close to 65 tons of medicines to Gaza last month, in addition to USD 10 million over the last two years to UNRWA.

Advertisement

In an interview with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Saturday, Modi reiterated India’s support for a negotiated two-state solution towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, within secure and recognized borders.

On environmental sustainability initiatives, Modi said: “We are facing several challenges, but none more pressing than climate change. Our planet is under stress. We need urgent collective action and one that involves the entire global community. No one can do it alone. We must come together.”

“India wants to lead and bring all countries together to foster pro-planet action. This is the idea behind our championing various green global initiatives,” he said.

During the interview, the prime minister underscored the growing importance of trade and commerce in strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Kuwait. He highlighted the significant rise in two-way trade, emphasising their energy partnership and the increasing presence of “Made in India” products across various sectors in Kuwait.

“Trade and commerce have been important pillars of our bilateral relationship. Our bilateral trade has been on an upswing. Our energy partnership adds a unique value to our bilateral trade,” PM Modi said.

“We are happy to see ‘Made in India’ products, particularly in automobile, electrical and mechanical machinery, and telecom segments making new inroads in Kuwait. India today is manufacturing world-class products at the most affordable cost. Diversification to non-oil trade is key to achieving greater bilateral trade,” the prime minister said.

He further spoke about deepening the potential for collaboration in diverse fields such as health, technology, digital, innovation and textiles.

PM Modi said India and Kuwait share a deep and historic bond and the relationship between both countries has always been one of warmth and friendship and the crosscurrents of history and exchanges through ideas and commerce have brought people close and together. “We have traded with each other since times immemorial. The discoveries in Failaka Island speak of our shared past. The Indian Rupee was a legal tender in Kuwait for over a century till 1961. This shows how closely our economies were integrated,” PM Modi said.