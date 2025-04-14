PM Modi criticises Congress over Waqf property issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the Waqf property issue. He accused the party of appeasement politics, alleging that the party had granted special rights and control over public and private properties to Waqf Boards during its rule, sidelining the rights of the common people.

After laying the foundation stone of the new Terminal Building of the Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar, Haryana, worth over Rs 410 crore today, Prime Minister Modi addressed a gathering. He criticised the Congress for claiming to work for the welfare of Muslims while failing to take meaningful actions.

PM Modi remarked that if the party truly cared for the Muslim community, they would have appointed a Muslim as their party president or allocated 50 per cent of their tickets to Muslim candidates, stating that their intentions were never aligned with the genuine welfare of Muslims, exposing their true nature.

Highlighting the vast tracts of land under Waqf, meant to benefit the poor, destitute women and children, were instead exploited by a handful of land mafias, Modi pointed out that these mafias were encroaching on lands belonging to Dalits, backward classes, and tribals, leaving the Pasmanda Muslim community without any benefits.

He mentioned that amendments to the Waqf Act will put an end to such exploitation, emphasising a significant new provision in the amended law, ensuring that tribal lands cannot be touched by Waqf boards. He described this as a major step in protecting tribal interests.

The Prime Minister stated that the new provisions will honour the sanctity of Waqf, ensuring that the rights of poor and Pasmanda Muslim families, women, and children are upheld. He affirmed that this reflects the true spirit of the Constitution and genuine social justice.

“Our government is focusing on connectivity while ensuring welfare for the poor and social justice, fulfilling the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the aspirations of the Constitution’s framers,” emphasised the Prime Minister.

He stated that appeasement policies have significantly harmed the Muslim community, benefiting only a few extremists while leaving the rest of the society neglected, uneducated, and impoverished.

The PM pointed to the Waqf Act as the biggest evidence of the previous government’s flawed policies. He noted that in 2013, just months before elections, the Congress amended the Waqf Act to appease its vote bank, elevating it above several Constitutional provisions.

He also slammed the Congress for its treatment of Babasaheb Ambedkar, stating that while he was alive, they insulted him, orchestrated his electoral defeats twice, and conspired to exclude him from the system. He remarked that after Babasaheb’s passing, the party also attempted to erase his legacy and suppress his ideas.

He highlighted that Dr Ambedkar was the protector of the Constitution, whereas they became its destroyer. He stated that while Dr Ambedkar aimed to bring equality, Congress spread the virus of vote-bank politics in the country.

Modi remarked that Babasaheb Ambedkar envisioned a life of dignity for every poor and marginalised individual, enabling them to dream and fulfill their aspirations. He criticised the previous government for treating SC, ST, and OBC communities as second-class citizens during its long tenure.

He highlighted the disparity under its rule, where water reached the swimming pools of some leaders but failed to reach villages. He noted that even after 70 years of independence, only 16 per cent of rural households had tap water connections, disproportionately affecting SC, ST, and OBC communities.

The PM shared that in the past 6-7 years, their government has provided tap water connections to over 12 crore rural households, raising the coverage to 80 per cent of rural homes. He expressed confidence that, with Babasaheb’s blessings, tap water will reach every household. He also addressed the lack of toilets, which severely impacted SC, ST, and OBC communities. He highlighted the government’s efforts in constructing over 11 crore toilets, ensuring a life of dignity for the underprivileged.

Criticising the previous dispensation’s rule, during which the SC, ST, and OBC communities faced significant barriers, with even access to banks being a distant dream, the Prime Minister said that insurance, loans, and financial assistance were mere aspirations for them. He highlighted that under their government, the largest beneficiaries of Jan Dhan accounts are from SC, ST, and OBC communities. He proudly noted that today, these individuals confidently showcase their RuPay cards, symbolising their financial inclusion and empowerment.