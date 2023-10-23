Will win Dausa Vidhan Sabha seat by huge margin, says Congress leader Murari Lal Meena

On being shortlisted to contest from Rajasthan’s Dausa in the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Congress leader Murari Lal Meena said on Sunday that it is a matter of joy for him that the party high command has trusted him.

“The party and the high command leaders have trusted me. It is a matter of joy that I have met their expectations,” said Murari Lal Meena.

Meena, exuding confidence in his win, said, “Our workers are enthusiastic. We have worked for five years by remaining in touch with the workers, and the government (Congress) has done great developmental work. We are sure that we will win the Dausa Vidhan Sabha seat by a huge margin.”

Earlier, on Sunday, the Congress party released its second list of 43 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The Congress fielded Govind Ram Meghwal from Khajuwala, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from Civil Lines, and Parsadi Lal Meena from Lolsot.

Apart from this, Congress fielded former Chief Secretary of Rajasthan Niranjan Arya from the Sojat constituency. He is considered a close associate of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress released its first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, naming Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and Speaker CP Joshi.

The party chose to re-nominate sitting MLAs in 29 seats, while four others were chosen to fight constituencies where the BJP has sitting MLAs. The Congress’ first list came soon after the BJP released its second list of 88 candidates, taking its total to 124 out of 200 candidates.

The polls for the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.