Superstar-turned politician (reluctant) Rajinikanth once again put the fans and others on speculation on his political plunge as the actor chose to say he would do it soon after a crucial meeting with his fans club district secretaries in Chennai.

Rajinikanth today met district secretaries of his fans club, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) and held a detailed discussion at his Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Kodambakkam on the future course of action.

Later speaking to reporters at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth, said: “I met the district secretaries. They expressed their views, I shared mine. They assured me that they will be on my side with whatever decision I make. I will announce my decision as soon as possible”.

His announcement came in the backdrop of doctors advising him against entering politics. Last month, the actor had hinted that his long awaited entry to electoral politics may be delayed.

A letter attributed to him cited doctors’ concern over campaigning during the pandemic and the potential impact on Rajinikanth’s health went viral. The actor denied the letter was not written by him, but said that the contents in it were true. The letter seemed to indicate the actor had been advised to restrict travel since he has a kidney condition could be vulnerable to Covid-19.

Reports say that at the meeting with district secretaries Rajinikanth spoke about his health condition. He also expressed displeasure at the functioning of a few officebearers of the fans association. He reportedly discussed the possibility of starting a political outfit by January.

Rajinikanth spoke individually to all district secretaries and sought their views on the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth had on 2018 New Year eve announced that he would enter politics, float a new party and contest all the 234 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections while ruling out contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Since then, his fans and political observers were eagerly waiting for it, but the “reluctant politician” in Rajinikanth kept pending his decision again and again. In December last year, RMM members were directed not to contest local body elections in Tamil Nadu and also not to campaign for any party or individual.

Recently, a letter, purportedly written by him created a buzz in the social media. The actor then said the letter in his name, which claimed that he might not enter politics as promised on the 2018 New Year eve due to the Covid-19 pandemic and due to his health condition was not written by him. But he confirmed that the contents in it about his health condition were true.

“As far as my political plans are concerned, a decision will be taken after consulting the RMM members,” he had said recently.

Rajinikanth in March 2020 said he will not be the chief minister face of the party. He had said then: “I have never wanted to be chief minister. In fact, I can’t even think of sitting in the Assembly and going through those proceedings! I will be the party chief, and the CM will be someone who is educated, who is farsighted.

“He will be a person who can govern. And the party chief will be like an Opposition leader and will be the first to question if anything wrong happens. We will not interfere with the governance and there will not be two parallel power centres,” he said. Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021.

