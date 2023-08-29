Will curb illegal deforestation and preserve biodiversity of state: Sukhu

In a significant move to curb illegal deforestation and preserve the biodiversity of Himachal Pradesh, the state government has taken decisive action to impose a ban on six tree species, with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while elaborating on the decision here on Tuesday said that this ban is also aimed at addressing the issue of timber and fuel wood thievery from the state.

Besides, Mango trees, other five tree species include Triyambal (Ficus species), Toon (Toona ciliata), Padam or Pajja (Prunus cerasus), Ritha (Sapindus mukorossi) and Baan (Quercus leucotrichophora), he added.

“All these six species have been brought under a ten-year felling program and these can now only be axed with explicit permission from the forest department,” he said, adding that however, under the new regulations, felling of a maximum of five trees in a year for domestic purposes will be allowed.

The Chief Minister said that there would be a total ban on the export of timber and fuel wood of any above out of the state, a measure aimed at curbing illegal trade and preserving the region’s valuable resources.

“This ban is imposed keeping in mind constitutes a critical step in addressing the issue of illegal deforestation and for the preservation of the biodiversity of the state,” he said.

A revised list of permissible tree species has been notified, allowing only thirteen species to be felled with prior intimation to the Range Officer while felling of the other species will also require forest clearances. This step not only safeguards indigenous species but also plays a pivotal role in wildlife preservation, he added.