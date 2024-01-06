Why has PM Modi not visited Manipur, asks Kharge

In a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asked Modi why he has not visited the strife-torn state.

Notably, hundreds of people lost their lives while thousands others were forced to take refuge in the relief camps following ethnic clashes erupting in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said the state is returning to normalcy.

“Unfortunate incidents took place in Manipur. (Narendra) Modi ji goes everywhere and does photo sessions. He had a photo session of swimming, took photos at the ongoing temple construction site or went to Kerala and Mumbai. You can see his photos everywhere just like the ‘darshan’ of God. Every morning you can see his photos after waking up .But, this ‘mahapurush’(great man) did not visit Manipur,” Kharge said at a press conference at the party headquarters here, while apprising about the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ which is scheduled to kick-off from Manipur’s Imphal on January 14, in an apparent reference to his recent visit to Ayodhya and Lakshadweep.

Attacking the Prime Minister, he said, “Why did not he go to Manipur where people are dying … ? Why is he not going there to inquire about their situation ? ? Isn’t that a part of the country ? He has no compassion for Manipur.”

Kharge reiterated that Manipur is a part of the country.

It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister has been facing criticism from the Opposition parties for not visiting the northeastern state. They have been accusing the BJP-led governments in the State as well as the Centre that it has failed to resolve the issue.

In July, 2023,Opposition MPs’ delegation from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had visited Manipur.